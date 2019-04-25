Wet soils and hiking boots

I’m a hiker and while spring is the time to emerge from Vermont winter’s cocoon, it’s not quite ready for us primetime players, hikers that is. This week, the Green Mountain Club (GMC), the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR), and the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) are asking all Vermonters and tourists to be wary of the return of mud season by respecting trail closures and related advisories.

“Even though it might feel warm and dry at your house, the trails at higher elevations are still very wet and vulnerable. It can take hours for a volunteer or trail crew to fix what takes just moments to damage by hiking on muddy trails,” said FPR Manager Jessica Savage.

Thus, spring requires a little patience by hikers and off-road bikers. There are places to walk in rural areas in both Vermont and New York’s Adirondack region, along dirt roads and elsewhere, while waiting for higher elevation trails to dry out.

“In between spring showers, we are all ready to hit the trails after a long, cold winter. Saving your mountain hikes until the trails are dry will ensure a better, longer hiking season for all,” Savage stresses.

Meanwhile, the GMC asks hikers to “use their best judgment: “If you encounter conditions you are not prepared for, please turn around. If a trail is muddy, even if it is not officially closed, please find an alternative hiking spot,” says Keegan Tierney, director of field programs for the GMC.

Hiking season really doesn’t start until the end of May, Tierney cautions. So, check out trails around the state, and check websites for information before lacing up those heavy boots.

For more information, visit fpr.vermont.gov.