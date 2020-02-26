What’s happening to solar in Vermont?

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Solar-projects-Solar-array-Middlebury Solar in Vermont: The 2020 Vermont Solar Pathways study cited that if the state generated 20% of electricity from solar, it would add $8 billion in net utility benefits for Vermonters. Pictured: A European-manufactured solar PV array in Middlebury.

MONTPELIER | Last week, the Eagle looked at the decline of solar power projects in Vermont since 2016. Along with this decline comes an accompanying report about a steady decline in solar employment here, now its third year.

The 2020 National Solar Jobs Census report, released last week by the U..S. Energy Department-supported Solar Foundation, found solar jobs within Vermont declined for a third year in a row.

Ironically, while solar job openings are up in 31 states, this report shows Vermont as being the only New England state which is losing its solar-industry related jobs to other states.

“Vermont’s solar sector directly employed 1,186 people full time in 2019, a net loss of 581 jobs or a 33% decline since 2016,” according to the report. “Where Vermont ranked first in terms of solar jobs per capita in 2016, it has slipped two places and now ranks third in solar jobs per capita and 34th in solar jobs overall. In contrast, solar jobs in New York grew 10.4% from 2018-2019, the fourth highest growth rate in the nation.”

Many in the industry are wondering: What’s happening to solar power in Vermont?

Approximately 87% of Vermont solar businesses are small operations, with 24 employees or less, according to the Vermont Department of Public Service. Thus, job losses in solar here can have a big impact on small communities; in fact, there’s been a loss in economic potential since 2016, according to the Solar Foundation report.

The decline in solar appears to be due to a number of factors including changes in net-metering rules.

“Net metering allows Vermonters to generate their own electricity and share any excess renewable electricity to the grid... for their neighbors to use,” according to a Renewable Energy Vermont news release. “Community solar projects which enable those who cannot host solar onsite due to renting, historic roofs, or shading are no longer feasible under the new rules.”

Meanwhile, Renewable Energy Vermont’s Olivia Campbell Andersen believes that while the changes represents bad news to the Green Mountain State, Montpelier can help stabilize the industry and remain on track with the 2025 goals.

Regardless, as solar power still relies on taxpayers’ help to thrive, the $39 billion-per-year in Obama-era incentives have ended.

“The 2009 stimulus package provided an estimated $51 billion for renewable energy projects, including funding for failed solar energy companies like Solyndra and Abound Solar,” according to the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Energy Research.

Campbell Andersen indicated that Vermont lawmakers may have unwillingly sent solar jobs out of state.

“To grow resilient local renewable energy, we need clear and consistent rules. Changes in state policies significantly affect local jobs,” Campbell Andersen said. “Given the tremendous local economic benefits and urgency of climate resilience, we can’t afford to slow down on local solar energy. State policy changes have exported Vermont solar jobs to other New England states, it’s ridiculous.”

According to Campbell Andersen, nearly 1,200 Vermont families are supported by full-time solar jobs.

“These local, small businesses are helping build stronger communities now,” she said. “Given plenty of volatility out of Washington, we need to make sure Vermont’s policies keep us on track towards our climate and renewable energy commitments.”

Despite the slump, solar industry proponents like Campbell Andersen believe Vermont can still meet its climate goals by 2025.

The Vermont Solar Pathways study cited that if the state generated 20% of electricity from solar, it would add $8 billion in net utility benefits for Vermonters.

The Solar Pathways Report found that while it is still possible for Vermont to achieve its 20% solar goal by 2025, the state is currently off track.

The National Solar Jobs Census full report can be found at SolarJobsCensus.org. ■