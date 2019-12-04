× Expand Photo by the Vermont Geological Survey What lies beneath The iconic Yandow Oil Well in St. Albans was drilled to a depth of 4,500 feet in 1957. The well tower is still visible today.

MIDDLEBURY | Mention the phrase “fracked gas” around Addison County and you may find yourself getting into a lively discussion. With strong opposition to fracking and fossil fuels hereabouts, any serious talk about drilling for Vermont natural gas may invoke the always chilling Malocchio.

Vermont’s 2012 decision to forbid fracking within state lines may not be good for our long-term economic well being. How so? Other states—such as Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado and North Dakota—have done fracking and their home-grown energy work has produced big-budget surpluses that help support expensive social programs, health care, and schools.

Admittedly, only a small portion of Vermont’s northwestern extreme sits atop natural gas deposits, but it has been known to geologists since the 1940s. And while fracking in Vermont is banned (at least until the law is changed), drilling the old-fashioned way remains legal with the proper local and state permits.

“Dreams of oil and natural gas in the sedimentary rocks of the Champlain lowlands have brought about surges of optimism over many years that Vermont would become an energy producer,” according to geologist Harold Meeks who wrote a book surveying the state’s resources, titled “Vermont’s Land and Resources”.

Meeks’ book includes technical details about fossil-fuel reserves here; it has fueled interest in using new technologies to explore the alleged deposits.

According to the University of Vermont, the Champlain Valley was formed by a deep sedimentary basin, a typical feature where biogenic oil and gas is typically found.

As early as the mid-1950s, the American Gas Association had mapped the lake region in detail and designated it as a promising source for future oil and gas development.

The remains of one large commercial drilling operation, which began in 1957, can still be seen on the old Yandow Farm in St. Albans. The Yandow well was drilled to a depth of 4,500 feet.

“The well, drilled by the Henderson Company, used a cable-tool rig typical of 20th-century wells in Texas. As time passed, the wooden blocks at the base of the derrick rotted and the derrick settled on the wellhead, tipping it about 30 degrees,” according to the Vermont Geological Survey project summary.

When the Bellrose family of Swanton struck a pocket of natural gas—while drilling a 650-feet-deep water well, in 1957—it set of a mini gas boom. This period of what would be several up and down booms never produced anything; it petered out in the mid-1970s.

“We had a new well drilled to 650 feet deep and hooked the water into the house. After you drew it from the tap it looked and tasted like Alka Seltzer,” Mrs. Lawrence Bellrose reported to Meeks about the 1957 drilling effort. “(One day) my husband went down to the cellar... he struck a match and the room lit up with a ball of fire!”

Despite an effort by the state of Vermont to reach 90 percent carbon-free energy by 2050, it’s still interesting to consider what fossil fuel deposits remain untapped, perhaps forever, beneath the local bedrock.

As Vermont moves away from adding more oil into its energy mix, it has welcomed the use of natural gas (all of it Canadian gas unless you consider local biogas such as what will be produced at the Goodrich Farm in Salisbury next year). But who knows? Perhaps this hidden, natural energy resource may be tapped to serve the people of Vermont in the faraway future. ■