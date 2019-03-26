When your oil tank is ‘red tagged’

× Expand Public domain photo Red tagging: An oil furnace made in the 1970s and still in use today by many Vermont homeowners such as Doug and Pat Richmonds.

MIDDLEBURY | Last week, when retired homeowners Doug and Pat Richmond of Underhill were told by an official of their home fuel-oil dealer, Patterson Fuels, that their basement fuel tank was being “red tagged” — which meant all fuel deliveries were being suspended to their house until suspected problems were fixed — they went nearly apoplectic.

“No oil leaks were found, and none were even suspected,” according to Doug Richmond in a recent True North Reports story. “But my basement oil tank dates back to 1973. Sure it shows a little rust, but it’s in a heated, protected space and it looked to me to have a long lifespan ahead of it. Now I am being told it has to be replaced.”

The Richmonds were told a number of other things about their oil-burning system: the vent pipe has to be equal in size to the fill pipe, and the placement of the line in the foundation needing replacing, too. With two-thirds of the tank still filled with heating oil, the Richmonds are sure they can keep warm until they get a new tank, now required by law. But they wonder about other Vermonters on a fixed income: what will they do and how will they pay for it?

“As Vermonters, we have other tedious ways to heat our home, and in our case we won’t have to take cold showers, or wash dishes in ice water. But that’s not the principle of it. We are being told, yet again, what to do by state government.”

Richmond said he called Gov. Phil Scott’s office in Montpelier to find out if the state’s chief executive signed off on the odious “red tagging” order.

“I called the governor’s office to ask if he signed off on this; maybe I’ll get a call back? I invite others to try calling, too. The governor’s office phone number is 800-649-6825. What I later found out is that Gov. Shumlin signed off on this (before Scott came to office).”

Richmond said that in just a few short days he got up to speed on the law in finding out what “red tagging” is all about. Regardless, he’s sure other Vermonters are equally unaware of “red tagging” and will be caught by surprise, too.

“Of course it’s not illegal if the government wants, demands us, to replace our older fuel tanks,” he said. “I don’t know who sold this (idea) to the legislature and bureaucracy in the first place. I don’t blame Patterson Fuels for any of this; they are doing what they are told, by law. It was nice of my fuel dealer to wait until spring to do this. Many Vermonters get domestic hot water from an oil furnace. I wonder what happens to small businesses when they are ‘red tagged’?”

Underhill said the estimated fix to his fuel problem to remove the “red tag” stricture came in at over $2,500. But as of the close of the current work week, he hasn’t been able to schedule the work; contractors are busy, perhaps, he mused, with similar jobs.

“There’s a megaton of money all over the state changing hands over this,” Underhill said. “Gov. Scott’s office says former Gov. Shumlin signed off on this, (so they) spring (this) on us now in 2019? If it became law in 2017 why am I finding about this now? It must have been one of those 500 ‘bills’ the newbie progressive, global-warming legislators threw in the hopper. Force us out of heating oil as though that could be done (without pain and expense)... .”

The Underhills are clearly upset about the mandated expense inflected on them despite the arrival of spring in Vermont, which, this year, has more the feel of mid-winter rather than that of daffodil blossoms and warm, gentle showers.

Yet, the “red tagging” law should not come as a total surprise to most Vermonters.

According to a posting on the Vermont Fuel Dealer Association’s (VFDA) website, “If a tank is unsafe to fill, it may be red tagged and placed out of service. Red tagging a tank will indicate that the tank is not in compliance and poses a risk of leaking or spilling. A fuel dealer is prohibited from filling a red-tagged tank. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources maintains an online database of red-tagged tanks.”

While state rules and regulations may be matters-of-fact to lawmakers and law enforcers, frustration with what is being perceived by many Vermont residents as far too many rules and regulations is another matter.

“Laws come from the gnomes in ‘Montpeculiar’. There’s the one that if your car has a red (check engine) light on the dash, you may not drive it, regardless if it’s roadworthy and safe,” a frustrated Doug Underhill said. “Just junk your older car because you haven’t enough money just to get a red light turned off on the dash. If you haven’t enough money for that repair, just buy a newer car with the red light off. Well, there was instant outrage from Vermonters (in this instance) and then the DMV backed off.”

According to Matt Cota, executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealer Association, he understands the Underhills’ frustration, but they should have been aware that “red tagging” is legal and has been in place since October 2017.

“The law makes sense and has proven to reduce the occurrence of spills in the past two years,” Cota said. “If a tank isn’t safe to fill, it should not be filled. Period.”

Cota stressed that, to date, very few fuel-oil tanks have been “red tagged” in Vermont.

“Less than one-half of one percent of fuel tanks are being red tagged of the 125,000 heating oil tanks in Vermont. The rest are safe to fill,” Cota said.

According to Cota, Vermont fuel dealers are required to inspect a fuel-oil tank prior to the initial delivery of fuel to a new customer.

“Any problems identified during the inspection which indicate a significant risk of a spill must be corrected before the fuel is delivered,” he noted. “The owner of the oil tank is required to have the tank inspected at least once every three years by a certified tank inspector.”

Cota added that if a “red tagged” consumer feels his or her fuel tank is safe to fill, and passes the five minimum safety criteria listed by the state, the individual can get a second opinion and have the “red tag” removed.

“Heating oil dealers are prohibited from filling a tank if it fails to meet the five minimum standards,” according to Cota “Here are the points consumers have to follow to (get a green light or) have ‘red tag’ removed: 1. the tank must be on a stable foundation, 2 it must have a working vent alarm (whistle), 3. both the fill pipe and the vent pipe must have a minimum diameter of 1-1.25 inches, 4. if below grade or buried in concrete, the fuel line between the tank and the burner must be either plastic-coated copper or sleeved, and 5.a fuel oil tank cannot be filled if it has leaks, drips, has pitting, rust, dents, cracks or corrosion.”

Regarding an oil tank’s sure footing, Cota stressed that on July 1, 2030, all tanks in Vermont — even those installed before 2017— are required to be on a solid concrete pad. “Skid tanks cannot be located within 25 feet of a drinking water supply or within 25 feet of surface water,” he added. “If you don’t qualify for financial assistance from the state of Vermont, you may be eligible for a $250 rebate when replacing a non-compliant tank.”