White House oks Vermont disaster funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Vermont and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on Jan. 20 and continuing.

Trump announced the declaration via a White House news release.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in Vermont impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, administrator of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) named W. Russell Webster as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in Vermont. Gov. Phil Scott’s request for federal disaster funds to assist the state of Vermont in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been approved by President Donald Trump. The president approved the state’s request for federal Public Assistance (PA) funds for the state and all towns for costs incurred in the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These funds are critical to the state as we continue to respond to, and work to recover from, this pandemic,” said Governor Scott. “I appreciate our federal partners and President Trump’s quick response and release of these public assistance funds.”

This declaration will provide 75% reimbursement to state and local governments and some non-profits for emergency protective measures, including actions taken to save lives and protect public health and safety.

Vermont’s request for Individual Assistance, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling Assistance/Regular Services Program for all Vermont counties, is still being reviewed at the federal level.

The Vermont Department of Finance and Management has advised that the state has already expended well over $20 million in response costs, including personal protective equipment, medical equipment and personnel. The final cost of the response is expected to be far greater.

Non-profits that could be eligible for reimbursement include nursing homes, laboratories, rehab centers that provide medical care, hospitals and emergency care facilities, fire/rescue emergency services and education facilities. ■