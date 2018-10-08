Wholesale power price hits $2,454 MW hour

× Expand Page Communications Vermont utilities are moving towards home power storage batteries as a way to avoid having to buy high-priced “peak” power. On Labor Day evening, the cost rose to almost $2,500 per megawatt hour.

MONTPELIER | You may have taken it easy on Labor Day, but Vermont’s electricity grid worked extra hard to keep the lights on– and boy, does it ever charge for overtime. The wholesale cost of power hit almost $2,500/megawatt hour, almost 100 times the normal cost.

Last week we reported that even $120-180/megawatt-hour (about three times the normal cost) solar power is cheap at the price at least a few days a year when hot weather and high demand send market prices sky-high.

On Labor Day Sept. 3, provided a stark example. Between 5-6 p.m. the real-time cost of market power in New England hit $2,454/megawatt hour.

If power always cost utilities that much, they would have to pass along the costs to ratepayers, whose average monthly power bill would exceed $10,000.

Almost any fixed power contract should look good for Vermont consumers. For example, the state’s utilities pay Hydro-Quebec an estimated $50-70/MW hour for hydro power comprising about a quarter of Vermont’s demand. They are believed to pay slightly less to Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire for providing about 15 percent of the state’s power load.

At these times even solar power is looking pretty frugal, if not particularly productive. Solar power operates at peak efficiency between noon and early afternoon, not at 5 pm. But any amount of $120-$180/MW-hour solar power was looking pretty good at 5:52 p.m., when market power was 15 times as expensive, and heavily dependent on burning oil to boot.

For most of hot, humid, sunny Labor Day 2018, and for most other days of the year, the high cost of solar power would be a tough sell to utilities. However state law requires utilities to buy every kilowatt-hour solar generators can produce.

Like anyone else, utilities and their members/customers don’t like being pushed into a corner and ordered to fork over their money. They’ve found other ways to “shave” (reduce) peak demand.

Maybe you’ve noticed your utility enticing you to install a Tesla Powerwall battery in your basement? As battery prices decline, utilities are now looking less at solar and more at storage for peak shaving. Their idea: instead of filling Vermont’s scenic pastures with solar panels that don’t work that well at 5-6 p.m., why not instead fill Vermont’s residential basements with batteries that do.