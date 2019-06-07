Why we’re investing in education

The Board of Trustees for the Vermont State Colleges System voted last week to roll back a planned 3 percent tuition increase to 1 percent, following an increased investment of state funding, proposed by Gov. Phil Scott and supported by the Vermont Legislature.

This is good news for Vermonters planning for a college education for either their children or for themselves.

Scott was proud to announce the roll back after a trio of college closings.

“Having the nation’s best cradle to career education system will be the very best economic development tool we could have,” he said. “To get there, we must continue to expand investments in early care and learning as well as higher education. This is why I’ve proposed increased investment in both areas and I’m thankful for the legislature’s partnership on many of these initiatives.”

Scott said that the investments will help lower a planned 3 percent increase in tuition down to 1 percent. While he admitted it was a small step, he stressed it was still an important step to take.

“We have more to do to keep our state colleges, and the valuable job training opportunities they offer, affordable to Vermonters and a stronger tool for economic growth and job creation,” Scott said.

“I appreciate the Legislature’s support for this funding, and the Vermont State Colleges Board for ensuring those funds will be put toward tuition costs. By continuing to work together, and putting Vermont’s progress ahead of politics, we can continue to strengthen our system, and work toward providing every child access to the very best education in the country, from cradle to career.”

This year has seen a lot of bad news about small Vermont colleges closing. Three colleges in the state have closed since the beginning of the year: Green Mountain College in Poultney, St. Joseph’s College in Rutland and Southern Vermont College in Bennington.

– The Eagle