Winners in New Haven 4-H horse judging event

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Placing in the Senior Division at the state 4-H Horse Judging Contest, May 5, in New Haven, were front row from left: Sophie Zemianek, McKenna White, Grace Parks and Emma Cushman. Back row: Wisteria Franklin, Emma Zimmermann, Sydney Minnerly, Olivia Campbell and Jordan Bombard, × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Several juniors, ages 12-13, competed at the state 4-H Horse Judging Contest, May 5, in New Haven. The top 10 scorers in this division were front row from left: Eliana Matson, Haileigh Demers, Shyanne Wedge, Ella Dubin and Emeillia Gomo. Back row: Tieghan Perry, Tucker Murdough, Amelia Kennett, Jenna Bennett and Emily Shields. Prev Next

NEW HAVEN | Four Vermont 4-H Club teens qualified for the state 4-H horse judging team for achieving the highest scores at the State 4-H Horse Judging Contest, May 5 in New Haven.

Emma Cushman, Barre; Grace Parks, Essex Junction; McKenna White, Whiting; and Sophie Zemianek, St. Albans; all earned a spot on the state team that will represent Vermont at the Northeast Regional 4-H Horse Contest in October in Windsor, Connecticut, and Eastern National 4-H Horse Round-up in Louisville, Kentucky, this fall. Jordan Bombard, Duxbury, was named first alternate.

The contest, which was sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H, began at Wishful Thinking Farm where competitors provided written rankings for stock horses in hand, ponies in hand, thoroughbreds in hand, hunter under saddle and hunt seat equitation classes. After judging, the contest moved to Beeman Elementary School and the New Haven Town Hall where juniors (12-13) and seniors (14 and older) were asked to present oral reasons for two classes. Scores from judging and oral reasons were combined for an overall score and final rank for these two age divisions.

Other top finishers in the senior division were, in order of placement, Olivia Campbell, Randolph; Sydney Minnerly, Lincoln; Emma Zimmermann, Northfield; and Wisteria Franklin, Wheelock.

Earning rosette ribbons in the other age groups were:

Novice senior (14 years old and up and new to 4-H or this competition): Samantha Blackmore, Charlotte (first); Vivienne Babbott (second) and Emily Lang (third), both from Hinesburg; Calvin Kennett (fourth) and Tucker Kennett (fifth), both from Middlebury.

Juniors (12 and 13 years old): Emeillia Gomo, Chester (first); Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (second; member of a Windham County club); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham (third); Haileigh Demers, Milton (fourth); Eliana Matson, New Haven (fifth); Emily Shields, Benson (sixth); Jenna Bennett, Highgate (seventh); Amelia Kennett, Middlebury (eighth); Tucker Murdough, Essex Junction (ninth); Tieghan Perry, Danville (tenth). Shelby Stevers, New Haven, also competed in this division but did not place in the top 10.

Juniors (10 and 11 years old): Allessandra Hoffman, Milton (first); Rose Ouimet, Castleton (second); Hannah Smiley, Milton (third); Seanna Erickson, Florence (fourth); Wyatt Kennett, Middlebury (fifth); Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction (sixth); Addisyn Greenwood, Waterford (seventh); Viola Brown, Vernon (eighth).

Juniors (8 and 9 years old): Tayah Cram, Leicester (first); Sage Stevers, New Haven (second); Jakob Marinoff, Highgate (third); Elyse Thurber, Vernon (fourth).

Assisting with the event were 4-H teens Lauren Hodsden, Bridport; Makayla LaFlam, Guilford; Faith Ploof, Westford; Emma Suker, Shrewsbury; and Rylie Zager, Gill, Massachusetts.