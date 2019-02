× Expand Photo by Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College hosted its 96th annual Winter Carnival Feb. 15-16. Nordic ski events were held at the Rikert Nordic Center, while the alpine events were held at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl. Events included the men’s and women’s first run slalom followed immediately by women, the men’s 15K classic, women’s 10K classic , women’s and men’s first run giant slalom, men’s Nordic 10K freestyle and women’s 5K freestyle.