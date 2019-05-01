Winter had good snow pack for snowmobilers

RUTLAND | Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) officials reminded the public that snowmobile season ended in the GMNF on April 15.

Trail conditions were highly variable with some higher elevation trails maintaining rideable snow cover. Most, if not all, lower elevation trails were largely snow-free last week.

Weather permitting, snowmobile use is allowed on designated trails within the GMNF for four months beginning on Dec. 16. Heavy snow and below freezing conditions provided solid snow pack throughout the GMNF this season.