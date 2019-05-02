Women’s golf opens at Vassar

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Middlebury’s Chloe Levins finished second overall at Vassar.

MIDDLEBURY | The Panther women’s golf team opened up spring play last week with a fourth-place finish at the 12-team Vassar College Invitational.

Williams won the event with a 609, followed by New York University (615), Wellesley (639) and Middlebury (646).

Action took place at the Casperkill Golf Club in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The team is back in action next weekend at the Jack Leaman Invitational hosted by Amherst.

Chloe Levins was the team’s top golfer at the event, finishing second overall with a 149 (74-75).

Tying for 10th overall was Blake Yaccino (78-77-155), followed by Helen Dailey (81-84-165).

Erika Nakagawa (88-93-181) and Anna Zumwinkle (96-89-185) rounded out the five, while Maddy Cordeiro shot a 183 (93-90).