Women’s lacrosse ousted in quarterfinals

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Castleton graduates five players from this season’s women’s lacrosse squad—McKenna, Wood, Hebb, Kirsten Kruk and Katie Feeney—while returning 11 players for the upcoming 2020 season.

CASTLETON | The sixth-seeded Castleton University women’s lacrosse team saw its season come to a close last Tuesday afternoon, falling to third-seeded Western Connecticut State University 16-4 in the Little East Conference quarterfinals at The WAC.

Castleton concludes its first season in the LEC with a 6-12 record overall after earning the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament. Western Connecticut advances to the semifinal round with a record of 14-4.

The Colonials filled the stat sheet in the contest, outshooting Castleton 40-17 while holding a 25-18 edge in ground balls and 17-5 edge in draw controls. Both teams committed 19 turnovers on the day. WestConn was 3-for-7 on free-position shots, while Castleton converted 1-of-4. The Spartans had 14 successful clears to the Colonials’ 12.

Erin McKenna scored twice for the Spartans in the final game of her career, while Erin Shuttle contributed a goal and an assist. Morgan Derosia added a score for Castleton, and Megan Wood chipped in with an assist. Wood also collected five draw controls, four ground balls and three caused turnovers. Samantha Hebb stopped 10 shots in the loss, marking the fourth consecutive game she finished with double-digit save totals.

Brooke Baldelli scored six times with two assists for an eight-point game, while Samantha Lawler had four goals of her own. Caroline Galligan also scored four times with an assist, and Lauren Bradshaw had five helpers. Bradshaw also led all players with eight draw controls. Jennifer Sawicki earned the win, stopping six shots in the cage for WestConn.

The Colonials got on the board early and often, taking a lead just 88 seconds into the contest. Lawlor buried a pass from Baldelli to make it 1-0 before Baldelli scored her first of the game 19 seconds later on a free-position shot to make it 2-0. The Colonials rattled off five more goals to take a 7-0 lead before the midway point of the opening period.

After more than eight scoreless minutes of action, Shuttle got Castleton on the board on a man-up opportunity, burying a free-position shot to make it a 7-1 game. The Colonials struck twice more before the break, as Baldelli notched her third and fourth goals of the day to give WestConn a 9-1 lead at the half.

Lawlor scored twice right out of the break for the Colonials, pushing the lead to 11-1, but Derosia stopped the run with an unassisted score for the Spartans to make it 11-2. After two more Colonial scores, McKenna got her first of the day on a pass from Shuttle to make it a 13-3 game.

Western Connecticut added two more goals to go ahead 15-3, but McKenna took a pass from Wood and finished in traffic to make it 15-4 with 10:51 to play. Baldelli capped the day’s scoring with 7:44 left on the clock, making it a 16-4 game—a score that held until the final horn.