Women advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury advanced to its fifth-straight NCAA Quarterfinal with a 5-0 victory last Sunday over Tufts in a match played at Middlebury College’s Proctor Tennis Courts. The third-ranked Panthers (18-2), who set a single-season program record for wins played sixth-ranked Amherst on May 20 at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Ninth-ranked Tufts finishes its season at 9-10.

Middlebury reaches the NCAA Quarterfinals for the eighth time in the program’s history, advancing to the semifinals in 2005, 2016, 2017 and 2018, as well as the quarterfinals in 2007, 2013 and 2015.

Middlebury took a 3-0 advantage following doubles play. The Panther duo of Heather Boehm and Ann Martin Skelly picked up the first point at No. 1 doubles with an 8-3 win over Caroline Garrido and Maggie Dorr. The third Middlebury team of Christina Puccinelli and Maddi Stow doubled the advantage, winning the last five games for an 8-4 victory over Katherine Wiley and Anna Lowy. At No. 2, Middlebury completed the sweep when Katherine Hughes and Skylar Schossberger trailed 6-2 against Tufts’ Tomo Iwasaki and Otilia Popa, but the Panther duo won the next five games for a 7-6 lead. The Jumbos held serve, knotting the match at 7-7. In the tiebreaker, Hughes and Schossberger claimed the final three points for an 8-7 (5) win.

In the singles matches, Middlebury earned its fourth and fifth points of the match seconds apart. Hughes defeated Iwasaki in the second spot 6-2, 6-4, while Boehm clinched the match with a 7-5, 6-0 triumph against Dorr at No. 1.

The remaining four matches competing went unfinished. Puccinelli grabbed the opening set 6-2 in the third spot against Patricia Obeid and was serving for the match up 5-2 in the second set. Schossberger claimed the opening set at No. 4 (6-3) against Garrido and led 4-2 in the second. In the fifth flight, Stow dropped the opening set to Wiley 6-4, but led 5-0 in the second, while Emily Bian was ahead 6-3 and 4-1 one spot below against Nicole Frankel when the match was decided.