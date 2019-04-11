Women earn All-NEHWA honors

× Expand Photos provided by Middlebury College Jenna Marotta and Madie Leidt.

MIDDLEBURY | Two members of the Middlebury College women’s hockey players were named 2019 New England Hockey Writers Association’s (NEHWA) Division II-III All-Stars.

Senior Jenna Marotta (Katy, Texas) and sophomore Madie Leidt (Killingworth, Connecticut) were each honored. The duo helped the Panthers earned the second seed in the NESCAC Tournament and advance to the championship game for the fifth-straight season, falling to top-seeded Williams, 3-2. Middlebury finished the 2018-19 campaign with a record of 16-8-3.

Marotta was a two-time CCM Hockey/American Hockey Coaches Association (ACHA) Second-Team All-American, earning the accolade each of the past two seasons. The defender lands a spot on the NEHWA team for the second-straight season and was also named First Team All-NESCAC for the second-consecutive winter. She paced NESCAC defenders with 18 points this season on four goals and tied for team-high honors with 14 assists.

Her 0.52 helpers per game placed her in a tie for sixth among her conference peers, while she concluded the season tied for second on the team in scoring. Marotta earned points in five of the first six games this season, tallying a season-best three points on a goal and two assists in a February 8 game with Colby. She also had a pair of helpers in Middlebury’s NESCAC Tournament semifinal victory over Hamilton.

Marotta anchored a defensive group that led the conference with a 1.37 goals against average. The Panthers also ranked seventh nationally in team defense to go along with six shutouts.

Leidt earned First-Team All-NESCAC honors after being named the NESCAC Rookie of the Year last season. She was tied for second in the league with 11 goals, while her points tied her for fourth (25) and assists were tied for sixth (14).

Leidt led the league with five game-winning goals, while her 10 power-play points tied her for third. She helped lead a Middlebury offense that ranked third in the league with 2.41 goals per game this winter. Leidt began the season on a seven-game point streak, including two goals and an assist in a Nov. 30, 2018, win over Connecticut College.