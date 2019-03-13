Women in the Castleton campus spotlight

× Expand Castleton University

CASTLETON | Castleton University will celebrate Women’s History Month in March with a full schedule of events. This year’s national theme is “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence” and the university is hosting a series of lectures, films, discussions, panels, and more to recognize the achievements of women near and far.

Dr. Oriana Gatta, artist and educator, gave a presentation about “The Art of Transition: A Generative Reflection,” on March 7.

The highly-anticipated “Every Woman Has A Story” will feature a personal, 15-minute story by a Castleton student, staff or faculty member every Wednesday throughout March at noon. These presentations are held in the Alumni Room at Huden Dining Hall. Lunch is $4 per person.

A panel of Castleton alumni turned entrepreneurs, including Olivia Duane Adams, of Alteryx, Inc.; Jennifer Usher, of Make It Sew; and Christie Garofano, of Body Essentials Personal Training and Wellness and the Women Business Owners Network Rutland chapter, will discuss their personal experiences owning and operating their own businesses. The panel discussion will take place on Thursday, March 14 at 12:30 p.m. in the Campus Center.

Castleton will also host a variety of films throughout the month, including “On the Basis of Sex” on March 15 at 4 p.m. and March 17 in Jeffords Auditorium at 8 p.m., as well as “Virgins,” which is being presented through the Castleton International Film Festival on March 13 at 7 p.m. in Herrick Auditorium.