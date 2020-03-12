Wood helps Vermont reach 2025 climate goals

× Expand Photo courtesy of SunWood Biomass & Froling Biomass VT-031420-Wood-power-pic Both Rutland High School and the Stafford Technical Center are heated by a large, state-of-the-art wood furnace using locally sourced wood.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermonters have stayed warm during winter since the days native Abenaki people hunted the woods and streams of the future Green Mountain State.

Last year, the state installed a wood-chip furnace in the basement of the Addison County District Courthouse in Middlebury as a small part of its 2050 goal of going 90 percent alternative energy.

Today, more Vermonters are keeping their homes and businesses warm with wood and pellet stoves. And according to Emma Hanson of the Agency of Natural Resources’ Vermont State Archives is also heated by locally harvested wood. The archives is the protector of the original 18th-century Vermont Constitution parchment document.

“(In 2017) the Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) replaced the aging boilers in the Vermont State Archives in Middlesex with two new automatic (European-made) Froling wood pellet boilers,” according to Hanson. “This heat plant uses regionally sourced pellets to provide heat to the building that houses vital records, including the state’s constitution. It is the first part of an efficiency overhaul at the archives. The new boilers will displace 180 metric tons of (fossil fuel) CO2 equivalents annually, that’s equivalent to taking 38 cars off the road. “

The state saves nearly $40,000 each year by switching from oil to pellets.

Aside from home and business use of wood heat, Vermont is also making a big commitment to use locally harvested wood resources.

The Vermont Energy Management Program is the driving force behind increased use of wood heat.

The state’s Energy Management Program got underway through a partnership between the BGS Energy Office and Efficiency Vermont.

“It was funded with a $78,000 grant from the Clean Energy Development Fund and through a unique energy revolving loan fund managed by the BGS Energy Office that uses savings from efficiency projects to repay the loans,” Hanson noted.

Today, more Vermonters are keeping their homes and businesses warm with wood and pellet stoves. Pictured: Waitsfield-based SunWood Biomass istalled a wood furnace at the Housing Trust of Rutland County's Stanislaus Elderly Housing facility located in West Rutland.

As outlined by the Agency of Natural Resources, “Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan sets a goal of reaching 90 percent renewable energy by 2050.”

Considering Vermont’s northern latitude, state data indicates that a third of our energy needs are thermal; however, only 21 percent of these thermal needs is being met with wood.

“Wood heat represents a local, sustainable, renewable way to heat our buildings and support our local economy,” Hanson said.

Peter Hooper, a BGS electrical engineer and the project manager who installed Waitsfield-based SunWood Biomass wood heaters in the state Archives building, believed wood heat in state buildings will create a savings for taxpayers in the long run.

“Not only will this project save Vermonters over $1 million over its lifetime, it also represents Vermont’s energy future,” he said. “This project directly aligns with the governor’s goals; it demonstrates the State’s action towards improving Vermont’s economy by creating demand for local wood energy and it improves affordability by reducing the operational cost of state government.”

Hooper said that BGS has installed wood systems in other state-owned buildings as well.

Wood chips are warming the following buildings: the Addison County District Courthouse, Montpelier Capital Complex and Waterbury Complex, the Vermont State Hospital in Berlin, and the Vermont State Office Building in Newport.

And chunk wood fuels the Northern State Correctional Facility, the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, and the Caledonia Community Work Camp.

As more Vermonters address climate change and start converting to wood heat, in order to save money and reduce the use of fossil fuels, it’s good to remember the wry words of the late Albert Einstein, himself a lover of wood heat: “People love chopping wood. In this activity one immediately sees results.” ■