Woofstock ‘18 raises $25,000

Addison County resident Page Schley and Homeward Bound canine alumni Sparky, who she adopted in June through the shelter's Senior-to-Senior adoption program, enjoyed the 2018 edition of Woofstock at Homeward Bound in Middlebury last month.

MIDDLEBURY | This year’s Homeward Bound’s “Woofstock: Walk for the Animals” event showcased 90 dogs, 157 people, and over $25,000 raised.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will go to providing the homeless animals of Addison County with food, shelter, veterinary services, and compassionate care.

Attendees enjoyed socializing and had an opportunity to meet some special, four-legged friends of the Addison County shelter.