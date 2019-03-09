Working together in Montpelier

Several weeks ago now, Gov. Phil Scott laid out his budget priorities for Vermont ranging from a vaping tax and clean water funding to electric vehicles and Act 250 exemptions for developers. Scott presented a balanced fiscal year 2020 budget that is up slightly from 2018’s proposal of nearly $6 billion.

While the governor struck a mostly optimistic tone, he didn’t say all is rosy in the Green Mountain State. In particular, Scott sounded the alarm about the state’s aging labor force, saying that “every county except Chittenden has seen a decline in the number of people working. Every county, including Chittenden, has fewer people available for work.”

With a super majority opposition in the House, it seems hard to imagine the moderate-Republican Scott getting his way, yet, Democrats and Progressives recognize the decline in working Vermonters although their passion for more spending on social programs doesn’t seem to abate despite the working-class (tax-paying) drain.

Thus, Scott has emphasized the need for House, Senate and the governor’s office to work together to improve the financial and social problems.

“We can recognize Vermonters call for balance, for civility and for us to work together,” Scott said. “And we can commit to solving the problems ahead of us and helping the people who sent us here to do so. If we do, we will make a difference in the lives of Vermonters, and our actions will prove that the best work still comes when we’re guided by our core beliefs in freedom and unity.”

At one point near the conclusion of Scott’s recent budget address, a heckler in the assembly interrupted him. It was unclear to many in attendance what the protester actually said. But Scott responded to the heckler’s garbled shouting with a quip about maintaining “civility” in the Statehouse. Legislators on both sides of the aisle responded with thunderous applause. With that incident, there’s reason to still hope something might get accomplished in Montpelier.