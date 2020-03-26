Yes, an event that’s not canceled

× Expand Stock image AdobeStock_246690906

BRANDON | Come Alive Outside will offer its Mile-A-Day program to every person in Vermont for the first time ever. This wellness focused program has already been implemented for three years in the Brandon area engaging over 2000 people.

After completing the program, 97% of Mile-A-Day program participants report a positive impact on their mental well-being and 96% of participants report being more motivated for physical activity.

With communities and individuals practicing social distancing, CAO’s Mile-A-Day program is a free and easy way to create healthy habits without going to a gym or risking exposure to COVID 19.

Come Alive Outside’s Mile-A-Day program is a walking challenge that encourages individuals to establish and track healthy walking habits.

The Spring Challenge begins April 10 and ends May 9.

Walking outside is a proven way to boost immunity, as studies show that exercise and vitamin D all strengthen one’s immune system. Another added bonus of outdoor activity is that it amps up those feel-good chemicals in the brain, giving your mood a lift as well.

Participants can sign up for free at https://comealiveoutside.com/mile-a-day/. ■