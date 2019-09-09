TICONDEROGA | On September 4th 2019 Clara Adelia Ross went to be with her family in heaven with her loving family around her.

Born on July 9th, 1923, married Wesley A Ross on December 21st 1941.

Together they had 10 children.

She is survived by her daughters: Eva Ross Backman, Darlene Ross Dorsett, Dawn Ross Millington, Karen Ross Leonard, Cherie Ross Drake, Judy Keller.

Her sons Leo Ross, Clifford ( Skip) Ross, Steven Douglas Mc Arther Ross, Todd Ross.

Forty two grandchildren Clifford Chuckie Backman and wife Debbie; Vicki Murray and her husband John; Wendi Mc Grath and her husband Kevin; Lana Ross-Hills her husband Jack; Janet D- Agnosti, Amy Ross; Julie Rinko and her husband Rich; Eric Ross and wife Kelly; Thomas Dorsett; Daniel Dorsett wife Sara, Tammy Eichen Luther husband Curtis, Alicia Woodard husband Tony; Tonnya Varmette her husband Kevin, Teresa Grander and Anthony, Tammy Leonard and Mark; William Wesley Belden, Jennifer Taylor husband Justin, Nicole Whitman husband Dan, Katie Brassard her husband Matt; Daniel Drake Jr. wife Christine, Nicholas Drake wife Amanda, Joshua Ross Desourdy husband Zach; Derek Ross wife Naomi.

Fifty six great grandchildren: Matt Backman wife Kristian; Kristi Backman - friend Alan; Timothy Green wife Claire; Danielle Baronaski husband Matt, Brendon Murray, Devon Murray; Charlie McGrath, Lauren McGrath, Jake McGrath; Kerry Backman, Kyle Backman, Cassie Backman, Jack Hills, Wesley Hills, Olivia D- Agnosti, Khloe D-Agnosti, Katie Rinko, Emily Rinko, Caleb Rinko, Wyatt Ross, Cody Ross, Taylor Dorsett, Kallie Dorsett, Maicey Dorsett, Sophia Dorsett, Jackson Dorsett, Drew Luther, Lauren Luther, Sierra Woodard, Anthony M. Woodard, Kari Woodard, Madeline Bain, Avery Bain, Jonathan Rand, TJ Rand, Emma Rand, Calsie Granger, Dalton Granger, Peyton Granger, Ryley Thomas, Ross Thomas, Reagan Thomas, Emma Collard, Maria Whitman, Landon Brassard, Kerrigan Brassard, Ryan Drake, Sara Drake, Colton Drake, Lincoln Drake, Wesley Ross, Brinn Ross.

Great Great Grandchildren: Brody Backman, John Cole Backman, Clifford (Ford) Baranowski, Wesley Baranowski, Mia Elethorpe, Brohi Elethorpe, Trace Elethorpe.

She was predeceased by her husband Wesley, daughter Judith Ann, son-in-law Clifford Backman and grandson Christopher Backman.

The Ross Funeral Home in Ellenburg Depot officiated.

In lieu of flowers our mother loved the ASPCA, St Jude's Children's hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project, any donation in her name would be appreciated.

A Mass in her honor will be held on September 14th at 11:00 am at the Saint Mary's Church, Ticonderoga, NY. Burial will take place in the Blessed Scarament Cemetery Crown Point, NY with a reception at the EMA building on Rogers St. in Ticonderoga.