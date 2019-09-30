KEESEVILLE | Edward Vincent Sloan II (Vince) of Keeseville, NY passed away on September 20th, 2019 in hospice care at his daughter's home. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on July 9th, 1946 to Edward Vincent Sloan I and Linda May Sibbald Sloan.

Edward moved to Schenectady, NY as a young child and spent most of his life there. After high school he worked nights at General Electric, and married his high school sweetheart Elaine Ciccarelli and they had two children together-Edward V Sloan III and Melanie Sloan. In 1973 they divorced and Edward worked as a cab driver, bartender, and postal worker. He very much enjoyed spending time with his two children, and his best friends from childhood, Joe Flutey and Brian O'Rourke. They traveled around, cracking jokes and beers, fishing, and playing for a small softball league.

In 1976 Edward met Markia Ann Costin. They began a relationship, and had a daughter together, Aimee Linda Sloan, while marrying when Aimee was five. In 1988, they had another daughter, Kyra Isabella Sloan, and in 1991 a son-Zachary Clifford Sloan. In 1994 Markia and Edward would take in two children--Thomas Michael Sloan (3) and April May Sloan (1.5) for foster care. In 1996 the children were formally adopted. When Markia passed away, he moved in with his daughter Kyra, and remained living with her until his passing.

Edward was an intense football fan. His team was the NY Giants, and it was known through the house when they were losing. Sundays were always football nights, and he'd religiously watch the recaps on tv. During baseball season, he rooted for the Yankees, albeit not as passionately. His children and grandchildren were the lights of his life. They were his reason for being, and he was always incredibly giving and kind to all. He was the rock of the family whom we could all lean on. His grandchildren referred to him as "Papa" and he was greatly adored by each child. They knew they could always count on papa having yummy snacks and meditating their petty children's arguments. He made everyone laugh with his witty remarks and great sense of humor. He was much loved by anyone who knew him.

He is survived by his brother Timothy Sloan; his brother Donald Sloan; his son Edward V Sloan III and his children Damien Sloan and Madison Sloan; his daughter Melanie (Sloan) Ciccarelli and her son Dominic; his daughter Aimee Sloan and her son Katerina Osuchowski; his daughter Kyra Sloan and her children Vincent Waters, Colette Waters, Scarlett Sandberg and Gabriella Sandberg; his son Thomas Sloan and daughter in law Morgan Sloan and their sons Rylan Miller, Damien Jasper James Sloan, and daughter Elena Sloan; his son Zachary Sloan and his daughter Markia Sloan, and baby-to-be Lola Sloan.

He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Linda Sloan, his wife Markia Sloan, and his daughter April Sloan.

Services to be had at Westport Memorial Cemetary on Elizabethtown-Whadams Road in Wesport NY on October 5th, 2019, time is to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing in Edward's name.