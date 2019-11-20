“Advance Directives in Financial Planning” will conclude the three sessions at the Dannemora Library on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. Kristen Fleming, Education Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Diseases Caregiver’s Support Initiative in Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties, will present and facilitate the information session.

The presentations are supported by a grant from the New York State Department of Health. Dannemora Free Library is located in the Village of Dannemora Community Center at 40 Emmons Street in Dannemora. For more information, call 518-492-7005.