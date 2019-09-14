“Balance” by Vermont Playwright Jeanne Beckwith

In response to National Suicide Prevention Week (September 8-14, 2019), the Vermont Actor’s Repertory Theatre will be performing a staged reading of the new play “Balance” by award winning playwright Jeanne Beckwith, Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 7-10pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church on 117 West Street in Rutland. A panel discussion organized and moderated by Rutland Regional Medical Center will follow immediately.

“Balance” deals with the loss, guilt, grief, and hope in the face of suicide, and does contain some adult content.Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. All donations will benefit the Rutland Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

The event is sponsored by Vermont Actor’s Repertory Theatre, and Community Health Team, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center,

For more information contact Sandy Gartner, Vermont Actor’s Repertory Theatre at 802.353.0001.