“Caregiver’s Quality of Life and Self Care” will be the second of a series of three presentations designed to enrich the education and training for families and caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The hour-long session will be held at Dannemora Free Library on Wednesday, November 13, at 10 a..m.

“Advance Directives in Financial Planning” will conclude the three sessions at the Dannemora library on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. Kristen Fleming, Education Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Diseases Caregiver’s Support Initiative in Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties, will present and facilitate the information sessions.

The presentations are supported by a grant from the New York State Department of Health. Dannemora Free Library is located in the Village of Dannemora Community Center at 40 Emmons Street in Dannemora. For more information, call 518-492-7005.