Nutrition Presentation: “Eat Right, Bite by Bite”

Castleton Community Center 2108 Main Street, Castleton, Vermont 05735

March is National Nutrition Month. The campaign, celebrated each year during the month of March, focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. This year, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages everyone to “Eat Right, Bite by Bite.” To learn more, attend our presentation on Thurs. March 5th at 11:30 with Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging Registered Dietitian, Joyce Huang.

For more information and to register call the Castleton Community Center at 802-468-3093.

Info

Castleton Community Center 2108 Main Street, Castleton, Vermont 05735 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, Health & Fitness Events
802-468-3093
