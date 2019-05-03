“Grow Green” Spring Environmental Event

East Branch Organics is hosting a spring environmental event called “Grow Green!” on Friday, May 3 (4-7 p.m.) and Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), 2019.

Grow Green! includes nearly 30 green-minded organizations invited to gather under one tent to celebrate the regional, sustainable and organic. Friday, May 3 (4-7 p.m.) will be a casual happy hour: beer and spirits tastings courtesy of Ledge Hill Brewery, Gristmill Distillery and Lake Placid Pub & Brewery/Big Slide Brewery; cash bar for on-tap craft beer and organic wines; farm-fresh fare for sale from Northern Feast Catering; music provided by GulliBaker VSOP.

Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m.- 3 p.m.) is a fair-atmosphere: the public will be able to hear mini-talks, watch demonstrations, engage in kid-activities, shop beautiful wares and produce, enjoy tastings, ride a pony, and take a tour through the flower, vegetable and herb-packed greenhouses. Saturday’s participating organizations include Ausable River Association, New York Department of Environmental Conservation Public Affairs, Winona Jewelry, Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, The Birch Store, Haas Habitats, Little Farmhouse Flowers, Sugarhouse Creamery, Craigardan, The Adirondack Land Trust, Young’s Studio & Gallery, Barkeater Trails Alliance, Blue Pepper Farm, Keene Central School Green Team, Small Town Cultures, Keene Arts, Trout Unlimited, Keene Clean Energy Team, and Hurricane Hives. Saturday’s food for sale will be catered by Old Mountain Coffee and tamales made by Irma Maldonando; beer tastings and food pairings by Lake Placid Pub & Brewery/Big Slide Brewery; pony rides by Rookery Ranch; music provided by the Gray Blues Band.

For more information, and the event schedule, go to www.eastbranchorganics.com or call 518-576-9043.