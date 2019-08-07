“Martian Magic Show”

Presented by the Caldwell-Lake George Library

Caldwell-Lake George Library 336 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845

Highlighting the 2019 New York State Library Summer Reading Program theme, “A Universe of Stories”, Magician Ron Cain appears as Cosmo the Conjurer, a Martian Magician who travels the galaxy performing tricks and collecting stories. Orbit the magic bunny will also make an appearance. This program is FREE and suitable for all ages. Registration is required. To RSVP or for further information, contact the library @ 518-668-2528.

Caldwell-Lake George Library 336 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845 View Map
518-668-2528
