Kevin Thornton, a writer who specializes in and publishes on the nineteenth-century history of the United States, will present “Public Art and Politics: The Messages of Vermont’s Civil War Monuments” Thornton will discuss how public monuments express the values of the people who built them. Such was the case with Vermont’s Civil War monuments. Largely ignored today, they still have much to teach us about memory.

The talk is part of the Sheldon’s March Did You Know? series. $20/$10 for Sheldon members. Pay at the door, no reservations required. The Sheldon is located at One Park Street in downtown Middlebury across from the Ilsley Library. For more information about the Did You Know? series visit www.henrysheldonmuseum.org or call 802-388-2117.