Lecture: “The Story of Suffragist Inez Milholland” by Helen Allen Nerska

Please join the Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. for Helen Nerska’s presentation, “The Story of Suffragist Inez Milholland”. The presentation and discussion is hosted by the Lake Forest Senior Living Center and will take place at the Lake Forest Senior Living Center in Plattsburgh.

Inez Milholland, buried in Lewis, New York, was a nationally respected suffragist who eventually gave her life for the movement she so believed in. She may be best known for leading the historic 1913 Washington, DC, Suffrage parade on a white horse, but there is much more to her activism and support of the suffragist movement. Her story will be introduced with a 15-minute video, “Forward Into the Light”.

In 1912, Milholland spoke in Plattsburgh. Her father and sister also worked to help persuade Clinton County voters to approve a 1917 change to the New York State Constitution that allowed women to vote. This presentation is by local suffrage historian Helen Allen Nerska, Director of the Clinton County Historical Association.

CCHA lectures are free and open to the public.