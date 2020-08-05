What we know (and don’t know) about Lyme and tick-borne diseases

Holly Ahern MS, MT(ASCP), Associate Professor of Microbiology at the State University of New York Adirondack, has extensive teaching and research experience in bacteriology and molecular biology. As an expert on the scientific literature pertaining to Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections, Ahern has served on the NYS Senate Tick-borne Disease Task Force and on the Testing and Diagnostics subcommittee of the HHS Tick-borne Disease Working Group in 2018. Her talk will inform on the state of the science surrounding ticks and tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease.

Join us every summer Wednesday evening as the Lake George Land Conservancy presents our FREE summer series Living Lands. This weekly presentation series will take an exclusive and up-close look at the wildlife and people who utilize the land of Lake George and the Adirondacks, past and present!

