10th Annual North Country Christmas Celebration

Santa visits the Annual SantaFest each year. Children can get their free photo with Santa at this event which takes place at the Ticonderoga Community Building. Pictured is Santa himself during the 2018 SantaFest with local families and children.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce in coordination with area businesses and organizations will host the 10th Annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration from Saturday, November 30th through Sunday, December 8th, 2019. The celebration will kick off with Small Business Saturday and events will include the Rockin’ Tree Lighting, wagon rides, special events, Holiday Shopping & Dining Night, Holiday Farmers Market, Parade of Lights, and much more.

As part of the Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas the Chamber will be sponsoring and promoting Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 30th, which is a national effort encouraging communities to shop small and local. Participating businesses promotions, specials,and events will be available as well as additional information on other ways the community can get involved.

In addition to the promotions and specials there will be holiday music provided by the Ticonderoga Central School music department, free raffles, and the 2nd Annual Parade of Lights coordinated by the Ticonderoga Fire Department with support from the Chamber.

To see the full schedule of events, go to https://business.ticonderogany.com/events/