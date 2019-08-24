10th Annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament & Silent Auction

Please join us on August 24, 2019 for the 10th Annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg, NY. All proceeds from this event will be used to help financially support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Since 1916, Cooperative Extension in Warren County has supported our community through programs in: Agriculture & Food Systems, Environment & Natural Resources, 4-H Clubs, and Nutrition & Health.

Sign up early and save. Prepay by August 9th and the cost is only $95.00 per person. Cost per person on the day of the event is $100.00. Fee includes: green fees, cart, barbecue, goodie bag, awards and prizes. Individual players are welcome and will be placed within a team.

For more information about this event or to become a sponsor or silent auction donor please see attached or go to our webpage http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Pre-registration for tournament and barbecue is required by contacting Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881.