10th Annual Garlic Festival

More varieties than ever of certified organic and naturally grown garlic will be sampled and sold for planting and consumption. Horticulural information and recipes provided by our CCE of Warren County Master Gardener Station. Garlicky Food Contest and Samplings. Children's Activities by Casey Beal with Stony Creek Free Library's ARTirondacks. Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, ADK Grown, Ryan's Country Farm, Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm and Mama G's Gluten Free Goodies and more...Tastings with Glens Falls Distillery and Saratoga Apple. Hope Valley Farm will be back demonstrating garlic tying and offering their signature pickled garlic scapes and garlic pesto. Bear Pond Woodworking, Best Solutions Jewelry and Author Pat Leonard. Live Music with George Parrott. Free Coffee in the Gazebo and a chance to win $20 in Farmers' Market Bucks!

For more information about the event and the Garlicky Food Contest please call 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.