The 10th annual Run to Remember - Sundown Run, will be held Friday August 16th at the US Oval in Plattsburgh.

5K fun run/walk around the oval and surrounding trail - Registration begins at 6:00pm

Kids 1mile fun run and walkers - 6:30pm, 5K run - 7:00 pm

Donation: $20 up to August 12 th , $25.00 after and up to day of the run, $5.00 for kids run 12 and under

Paper registrations at the Plattsburgh Rec Center, Kinetic Running, use Online link: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Plattsburgh/SundownRun

Call Debbie Frederick with questions at: 518-569-5911 or email: runtoremember10@gmail.com

Support the Third Age Adult Day Program of the Center for Neurobehavioral Health (CNH) in Plattsburgh. All donations go directly to this local agency that provides assistance to individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.