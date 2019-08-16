10th Annual Run to Remember
All proceeds stay local and go to the Third Age Adult Day Center in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh City Recreation Center 52 U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903
The 10th annual Run to Remember - Sundown Run, will be held Friday August 16th at the US Oval in Plattsburgh.
- 5K fun run/walk around the oval and surrounding trail - Registration begins at 6:00pm
- Kids 1mile fun run and walkers - 6:30pm, 5K run - 7:00 pm
- Donation: $20 up to August 12th, $25.00 after and up to day of the run, $5.00 for kids run 12 and under
- Paper registrations at the Plattsburgh Rec Center, Kinetic Running, use Online link: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Plattsburgh/SundownRun
Call Debbie Frederick with questions at: 518-569-5911 or email: runtoremember10@gmail.com
Support the Third Age Adult Day Program of the Center for Neurobehavioral Health (CNH) in Plattsburgh. All donations go directly to this local agency that provides assistance to individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.