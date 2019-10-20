112th Annual Harkness Chicken & Biscuit Dinner

Harkness United Methodist Church Hall 776 Hallock Hill Road, Peru, New York 12972

Dinner includes chicken & biscuit, mashed potatoes & gravy, squash, peas, coleslaw, dessert & beverage. Adult Dinners are $9.00, Dinners for Children ages 6 – 12 are $6.00, and Children under age 5 eat free.

Take-out Meals Available. If you can, please bring a donation of non-perishable food for our Food Shelf collection!

