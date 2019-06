StreetFest 2019, Ticonderoga, NY

StreetFest is a day celebration that is a must do event each year in the Ticonderoga Area with sidewalk sales, shopping, variety of food, live entertainment all day, arts & crafts, kid’s activities, and much more. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For full schedule, see the StreetFest facebook page or go to https://www.timainstreet.org