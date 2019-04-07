12 Angry Men read by 12 Impassioned Women

12 Angry Men was written in 1954, 19 years before women were allowed to serve on juries in all 50 states. Over the weekend of April 5-8, 2019, play readings of Reginald Rose’s drama 12 Angry Men will be presented by impassioned women all over the country at community colleges, law schools, universities, high schools, community and regional theaters, and community centers. Join Town Hall Theater and Middlebury Community Players’ Company for an exciting reading of this classic play. Directed by Erica Furgiuele. In the Byers Studio, FREE.

Town Hall Theater 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
802-388-1436
