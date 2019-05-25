12th Annual Plant, Book, and Bake Sale

× Expand photo by Karen DeMoy Locally made containers and perennials for sale.

Plants of all kinds - annuals, perennials, houseplants, herbs, vegetables, shrubs, container gardens, and hanging baskets will be for sale as well as, books, DVDs, home baked and canned goods, soups, and breads. All proceeds go directly to the Orwell Free Library for purchasing books, providing programming, updating technology and serving our community to the best of our ability.