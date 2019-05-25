12th Annual Plant, Book, and Bake Sale

Orwell Free Library 473 Main Street, Orwell, Vermont 05760

Plants of all kinds - annuals, perennials, houseplants, herbs, vegetables, shrubs, container gardens, and hanging baskets will be for sale as well as, books, DVDs, home baked and canned goods, soups, and breads. All proceeds go directly to the Orwell Free Library for purchasing books, providing programming, updating technology and serving our community to the best of our ability.

802-948-2041
