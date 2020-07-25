12th Annual StreetFest

StreetFest will be held on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 in Downtown Ticonderoga. Mark your calendar for this must do event!

The event is held on Montcalm Street in the heart of historic Ticonderoga, NY. StreetFest is a day celebration that is a must do event each year in the Ticonderoga Area with sidewalk sales, shopping, variety of food, live entertainment all day, arts & crafts, kid’s activities, and much more. Details are being finalized for this event and the music and entertainment schedule will be available as the event gets closer. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Call 518-585-6619 or email tmsp@timainstreet.org for more information.