The Friends of the Chestertown Library will be holding their 13th annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at The Bull House Restaurant in Chestertown. Tickets are $30.00 per person. Reservations may be made by sending a check directly to the Library at PO Box 451, Chestertown, NY 12817.The Bull House will be providing a selection of hors d’oeuvres and wines to taste. The wines will be available for purchase.Many local businesses and artisans have donated items and gift certificates, including artwork,hand crafted items, jewelry, and certificates for services and local restaurants. These will be up for bid in the Silent Auction. There will also be a direct raffle of some wonderful gift baskets,which are now on display in the library. If you cannot attend, please stop by the library where raffle tickets for the baskets are available.This is always a lovely event which is looked forward to by the entire community. All proceeds from the event go to support the ongoing services and programs of the Chestertown Library.