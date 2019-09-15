15 Pops Ensemble at the Strand Center Theater

Navy Band Northeast will bring its public concert series to Plattsburgh on September 15th at the Strand Center Theater. This concert is free and open to the public. Led by its Director, Lieutenant Joel Borrelli-Boudreau, its 25-member Pops Ensemble performs traditional works for concert band while raising public awareness of the Navy and the importance of naval service. The Pops Ensemble regularly features vocalists who perform patriotic classics, operatic arias, and Broadway showstoppers. The ensemble seeks to delight and unite audiences of children, students, adults, and especially U.S. Military Veterans.