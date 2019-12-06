15th Annual Christmas in the 'Forks!

An old fashioned yuletide celebration!

Friday Night

7:00 PM: Christmas bowling, music and Christmas trivia Riverside Bowling Alley

Saturday

10:00 - 4:00 Christmas craft fair & second hand item sale St James Parrish Hall

12:30 PM Jingle Bell Fun Run @ Town of Black Brook Town Hall children meet and have a short fun run with jingle bells, after they make smores and hot chocolate

2:30 PM - Story time, crafts & a magician @ Au Sable Forks Library

3:00 PM - Christmas Activities at the Holy Name School

4:00 & 7:00 PM - Children's Christmas Movies at the Hollywood Theatre

4:00 PM - Christmas Music w/Mary Byrd 20 Main Tavern

6:00 PM - SHOWTIME - Christmas Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa and Mrs. Claus followed by Fireworks

7:00 PM - Children's Movies at the Hollywood Theatre

7:00 PM - Visit w/Santa Mrs. Claus and Santa's Elves at the Jay Community Center

7:00 PM - Ugly sweater contest at the 20 Main.

Sunday

1:00 PM - Paint a holiday scene with Jessie Furnia at the Riverside Bowling Alley there is a $25.00 fee per person