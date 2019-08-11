Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church, in Warrensburg NY, will hold it’s 15th Annual Golf Tournament, on Sunday, August 11 th, 2019, at beautiful Cronin’s Golf Resort, also in Warrensburg, NY. The $95.00 per person ($50.00 tax deductible), includes, Greens Fees, Cart, Hot Dog Lunch at Noon.

Awards, Prizes, and a Steak Dinner. Registration begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by Lunch, and a Shotgun Start at 1:00 p.m. The format is a Four-Person Scramble. Individual players are welcome, and will be placed within a team, so please tell your friends, and all of their friends. We will have lots of room!

Raffle tickets will be sold for monetary prizes, gift certificates, and more. A 50-50 raffle will also be held.Pre-Registration is required and may be made by contacting St. Cecilia’s Golf Tournament, by mail @3802 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY 12885, by phone @518.623.3021, or Register and pay online@ www.stceciliaschurch.com/golf.htm