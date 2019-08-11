15th Annual Golf Tournament
Hosted by Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church
Cronin's Golf Resort Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885
Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church, in Warrensburg NY, will hold it’s 15th Annual Golf Tournament, on Sunday, August 11 th, 2019, at beautiful Cronin’s Golf Resort, also in Warrensburg, NY. The $95.00 per person ($50.00 tax deductible), includes, Greens Fees, Cart, Hot Dog Lunch at Noon.
Awards, Prizes, and a Steak Dinner. Registration begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by Lunch, and a Shotgun Start at 1:00 p.m. The format is a Four-Person Scramble. Individual players are welcome, and will be placed within a team, so please tell your friends, and all of their friends. We will have lots of room!
Raffle tickets will be sold for monetary prizes, gift certificates, and more. A 50-50 raffle will also be held.Pre-Registration is required and may be made by contacting St. Cecilia’s Golf Tournament, by mail @3802 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY 12885, by phone @518.623.3021, or Register and pay online@ www.stceciliaschurch.com/golf.htm