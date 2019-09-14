16th Annual Wilmington Festival of Colors

The event features numerous local artists, farmers, bakers, crafters, and more. The day kicks off with a live children’s comedy routine performed by our favorite clown and her assistants. Then make way for live music. Other items throughout the day include arts demonstrations, food vendors, and many children’s activities.

Mark your calendars and join us Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The festival will take place at the tee-ball field on Springfield Road in Wilmington.