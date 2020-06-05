18th Annual Great Adirondack Birding Celebration
Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970
The Great Adirondack Birding Celebration is a 3-day Adirondack birding festival held at the Paul Smith’s College VIC in Paul Smith’s, NY.
Friday includes 2 options for day-long birding workshops across the Adirondack region.
Saturday and Sunday mornings offer 5+ options of locations near the VIC for a full morning of birding.
Saturday all day includes a family-friendly bird festival at the VIC, with an artisan market.
$10 admission, which helps the VIC cover the cost of our speaker.