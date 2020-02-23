1980 Community Artifact & Storytelling Night
Lake Placid Conference Center 2068 Main Street, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Community members are invited to bring in an artifact from the 1980 Olympic Winter Games and share their story. The program is free and open to anyone with a 3-minute story about a memory-filled artifact. People bringing artifacts from their homes or businesses are encouraged to arrive early to secure a time slot so they can tell meaningful stories about their personal object or photograph from the 1980 Games. Objects will be on display during the preview from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with storytelling beginning at 6:30 p.m. The emcee will be Andy Flynn, author of the "Adirondack Attic" book series and editor of the Lake Placid News.