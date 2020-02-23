1980 Community Artifact & Storytelling Night

Community members are invited to bring in an artifact from the 1980 Olympic Winter Games and share their story. The program is free and open to anyone with a 3-minute story about a memory-filled artifact. People bringing artifacts from their homes or businesses are encouraged to arrive early to secure a time slot so they can tell meaningful stories about their personal object or photograph from the 1980 Games. Objects will be on display during the preview from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with storytelling beginning at 6:30 p.m. The emcee will be Andy Flynn, author of the "Adirondack Attic" book series and editor of the Lake Placid News.