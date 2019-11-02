1st Annual Fall Craft Fair

Village of Dannemora JCEO is looking for canned chicken or tuna, tomato sauce, boxed macaroni & cheese, soups, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, jelly, canned fruit

Over 45 gift and craft vendors displaying their wares just in time for the holiday season ... this event benefits both our new walking path behind the Community Center and our Dannemora JCEO which resides in the Community Center. Donations from the list on our web page will receive a ticket to win a prize provided by our vendors. Gifts, decorations, stocking stuffers, and more!