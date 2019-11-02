1st Annual Fall Craft Fair

Village of Dannemora Community Center 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora, New York 12929

Over 45 gift and craft vendors displaying their wares just in time for the holiday season ... this event benefits both our new walking path behind the Community Center and our Dannemora JCEO which resides in the Community Center. Donations from the list on our web page will receive a ticket to win a prize provided by our vendors. Gifts, decorations, stocking stuffers, and more!

Village of Dannemora Community Center 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora, New York 12929
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Fundraiser Events
518-492-7000
