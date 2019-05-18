The Queensbury Red Cross Club is a new group of local students ages 11-14 that got together to promote the mission of the American Red Cross in our local community and beyond. They have a simple motto. Help the world. Hang with friends. Have fun. The club is presenting the the 1st Annual Queensbury Red Cross Club Health Fair which will be held Saturday May 18th from 10am-2pm at the Queensbury Middle School. Find us on Facebook, Instagram or call 518-502-1065 for more information

May is Mental Health Month and the theme of this year’s event is Mental Health and Mindfulness. The public and people of all ages are invited. The event is fully booked with over 50 participants including demonstrations, speakers and exhibits featuring therapy, nutrition, exercise, wellness, mindfulness, products, games, education and fun. There is large basket raffle and bake sale planned to support the event. The Health Fair is the first of its kind in Queensbury and sponsored by several, local businesses and organizations.

Get healthy, stay healthy, be healthy.