1st Day Hike: Wildlife Walk on the Mild Side

Ring in the new year on the majestic shores of Lake Champlain and Bulwagga Bay while scouting wildlife across Crown Point State Historic Site. This easy, 2 mile walk may offer sightings of some visiting winter raptors, songbirds or winter finches. Open water will likely host Scaup, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye and other waterfowl. We’ll also be observing wildlife tracks and discuss the flora and fauna of the winter forest and shoreline. Scouting and discussion led by Stacy Robinson and Ellie George.

FREE. All ages, approximately 90 minutes. Meet at the museum, refreshments served in the pavilion afterwards. Binoculars and field guides available. If the ground is white, bring snowshoes. If you see brown, wear sturdy, warm waterproof boots. Rain date will be scheduled in the event of a storm.

Registration required. Email lisa.polay@parks.ny.gov with contact number and number of participants.