1st Friday Free Movie Showing: "The Addams Family"

On the 1st Friday, usually, of every month the Bixby Library shows a contemporary or acclaimed film. Please check our calendar for details at http://bixbylibrary.org/events/. Free popcorn and comfy chairs are provided. Feel free to bring drinks and snacks. Movies will be held in the Community Room on the main floor. Please use back entrance off the parking lot for ADA access.

This month's movie is The Addams Family. It is rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action.